    MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1 [Image 1 of 3]

    MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Courtesy Photo

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One

    SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) A Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3 34-foot Sea Ark patrol boat transits San Diego Bay during an integrated training exercise with Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, March 14, 2023. MSRON-3 and ACB-1 are both components of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, which possess specialized skills that enable distributed maritime operations. MSRON-3 supports the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force by reinforcing blue-water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high-value assets, and dominating in the littoral with maritime security operations. A part of the Naval Construction Force, ACB-1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Valerie Morrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 13:40
    Photo ID: 7843732
    VIRIN: 230314-N-NA571-1159
    Resolution: 4301x2867
    Size: 689.49 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NECC
    Underway
    Escort
    Patrol
    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group

