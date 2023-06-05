USS MANCHESTER GETS UNDERWAY

BALI, Indonesia (June 3, 2023) - Indonesian ship, KT Jayanegara 302, guides the Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Manchester (LCS 14), into the harbor. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
