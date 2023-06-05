Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MANCHESTER GETS UNDERWAY [Image 1 of 3]

    USS MANCHESTER GETS UNDERWAY

    BALI, INDONESIA

    06.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    BALI, Indonesia (June 3, 2023) - Sailors, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat, ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), navigate the ship as she gets underway. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 05:16
    Location: BALI, ID
    Underway
    LCS
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 7
    USS Manchester

