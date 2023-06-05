PUTLOS, Germany (June 5, 2023) Service members from NATO Allied nations participating in Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 23 pose for a photograph at the Bundeswehr military training area in Putlos, Germany. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Fink)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7842715
|VIRIN:
|230605-N-IU965-1004
|Resolution:
|6414x3608
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
This work, PUTLOS Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matthew Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
