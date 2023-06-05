Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUTLOS Group Photo [Image 4 of 4]

    PUTLOS Group Photo

    GERMANY

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Fink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PUTLOS, Germany (June 5, 2023) Service members from NATO Allied nations participating in Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 23 pose for a photograph at the Bundeswehr military training area in Putlos, Germany. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Fink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7842715
    VIRIN: 230605-N-IU965-1004
    Resolution: 6414x3608
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5

    This work, PUTLOS Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matthew Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BALTOPS23

