    BALTOPS 23 Land Mine Clearing [Image 2 of 4]

    BALTOPS 23 Land Mine Clearing

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Arif Patani 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PUTLOS, Germany (June 6, 2023) French Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians participate in land mine clearing scenarios as part of as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 7842713
    VIRIN: 230606-N-PM781-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 23 Land Mine Clearing [Image 4 of 4], by Arif Patani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

