BALTOPS 23 Land Mine Clearing

PUTLOS, Germany (June 6, 2023) French Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians participate in land mine clearing scenarios as part of as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)

