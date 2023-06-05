Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Training during BALTOPS 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Training during BALTOPS 2023

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230606-N-FV745-1209 PUTLOS, Germany (June 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines work alongside French Sailors to bring on the beach a rigid hull inflatable boat during an Explosives Ordnance disposal training event apart of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training during BALTOPS 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    BALTOPS
    Baltic Sea
    STRIKEFORNATO
    Daniel James Lanari
    BALTOPS23

