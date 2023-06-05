EOD Training during BALTOPS 2023

230606-N-FV745-1108 PUTLOS, Germany (June 6, 2023) French Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Specialist Romain works on finding and clearing explosive ordnance in a simulated training event during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

