    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2023) - U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Robert Shoe, from Concord, N.C., aims down range during an M4 rifle qualification course aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons: the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the "Fighting Checkmates" of VFA-211, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Fist of the Fleet" of VFA-25, the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, the "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) shooting range [Image 3 of 3], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shooting
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy

