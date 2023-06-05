PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2023) - U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jace Meyen, from Needville, Tenn., fires down range during an M4 rifle qualification course aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons: the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, the "Fighting Checkmates" of VFA-211, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Fist of the Fleet" of VFA-25, the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, the "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.06.2023 00:32 Photo ID: 7839849 VIRIN: 230605-N-PY144-1084 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 938.86 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) shooting range [Image 3 of 3], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.