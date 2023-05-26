Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Training Excercise [Image 6 of 7]

    EOD Training Excercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Derrick Schindler, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, dusts off the surface of a mock improvised explosive during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 24, 2023. Schindler scanned over a large area to locate and dispose of the mock explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7833906
    VIRIN: 230524-F-QO903-1102
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 287.72 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training Excercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise
    EOD Training Excercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Airmenn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT