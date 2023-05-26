EOD Training Excercise

Senior Airman Derrick Schindler, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, dusts off the surface of a mock improvised explosive during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 24, 2023. Schindler scanned over a large area to locate and dispose of the mock explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

