A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, participates in training exercises at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 24, 2023. 355th CE Airmen searched for and disposed of various mock improvised explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7833892 VIRIN: 230524-F-QO903-1007 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 195.08 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Training Excercise [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.