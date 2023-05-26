EOD Training Excercise

Tech Sgt. Clay Gorham and Senior Airman Derrick Schindler, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare equipment during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 24, 2023. Gorham and Schindler searched for and disposed of various types of mock improvised explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

