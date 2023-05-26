Col. Jin H. Pak, the incoming Quartermaster General and Commandant of the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, gives thanks as part of a change-of-command ceremony June 2, 2022, at the Beaty Theater in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Pak replaced Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl, who will become the director, J-4, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
Col. Jin H. Pak becomes the 58th Quartermaster General
