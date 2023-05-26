Col. Jin H. Pak becomes the 58th Quartermaster General

Col. Jin H. Pak (right), the incoming Quartermaster General and Commandant of the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, accepts the QM Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Commanding General of the Combined Arms Support Command, as part of a change-of-command ceremony June 2, 2023, at the Beaty Theater in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “Pak will be a critical asset for the Sustainment Corps and the Quartermaster Corps, as we build the Army of tomorrow,” Simerly said. “I know the Quartermaster Corps is in good hands and will continue its long tradition of excellence.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

