    Col. Jin H. Pak becomes the 58th Quartermaster General [Image 1 of 2]

    Col. Jin H. Pak becomes the 58th Quartermaster General

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Col. Jin H. Pak (right), the incoming Quartermaster General and Commandant of the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, accepts the QM Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Commanding General of the Combined Arms Support Command, as part of a change-of-command ceremony June 2, 2023, at the Beaty Theater in Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “Pak will be a critical asset for the Sustainment Corps and the Quartermaster Corps, as we build the Army of tomorrow,” Simerly said. “I know the Quartermaster Corps is in good hands and will continue its long tradition of excellence.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

