Col. Jin H. Pak becomes the 58th Quartermaster General

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Col. Jin H. Pak took command of the Army Quartermaster Corps and School June 2 during a change-of-command ceremony at the Beaty Theater.



The West Point and Harvard University alum has served 29 years. He replaced Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl, who will become the director, J-4, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Commanding General of Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, hosted, passing the colors from outgoing Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl to incoming Pak.



“Jin is a combat veteran, a proven leader and a distinguished logistician,” Simerly said. “He has a well-earned reputation as a quiet professional over the course of his career and vast experience at every echelon in the sustainment enterprise.”



Prior to becoming the 58th Quartermaster General and Commandant, Pak served as Executive Officer to the Commanding General, Army Materiel Command.



His military decorations include the Legion of Merit (two oak leaf clusters), the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (four oak leaf clusters), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (four oak leaf clusters), the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Parachutist Badge, and the Army Staff Badge.



Pak’s combat tours include a deployment to Bosnia in support of Operation Joint Endeavor as the Regimental Transportation Officer with 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and in RC-East Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as the Brigade Support Battalion Executive Officer with the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.



“Thank you, General Simerly, sir, for giving me the opportunity to lead this illustrious school,” Pak said. “Sir, I am going to give this command all of my dedication and focus to ensure that our Soldiers receive the very best training possible.”



Pak also thanked Siegl, who Pak had first met when Siegl was finishing up his Harvard fellowship, Pak said.



“I was impressed right off the bat, and we formed a great friendship,” Pak said. “You have left me with an impressive group of people who have flourished under your leadership, so I’m going to do my utmost to build upon the great work that you already started,” Pak said to Siegl.



After nearly a year as QM General, Siegl highlighted the Quartermaster School team for its hard work and dedication to positive and incremental change for the Army, and he detailed the accomplishments of all the schools that fall underneath the QM School’s span of control.



The work the QM School is doing right now and the change it is making is moving mountains, Siegl said.