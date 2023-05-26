Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    The AV-8 team poses in front of the last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed by Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) before it was delivered to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The Marine Corps is replacing the aging AV-8 Harrier platform with the more high-tech F-35 Lightning II. FRCE is expected to complete its AV-8 workload by the end of Fiscal Year 2024.

