The last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed by Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) is wheeled into the AV-8 hangar before it is delivered to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 at Cherry Point. FRCE’s Harrier production line is expected to induct three more AV-8s before the program ends in 2025. The Marine Corps is replacing the aging AV-8 Harrier with the more technologically advanced F-35 Lightning II by the end of 2027.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7832581
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-NJ685-002
|Resolution:
|4084x2722
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron
