FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

The last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed by Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) is wheeled into the AV-8 hangar before it is delivered to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 at Cherry Point. FRCE’s Harrier production line is expected to induct three more AV-8s before the program ends in 2025. The Marine Corps is replacing the aging AV-8 Harrier with the more technologically advanced F-35 Lightning II by the end of 2027.

