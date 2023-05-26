Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    The last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed by Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) is wheeled into the AV-8 hangar before it is delivered to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 at Cherry Point. FRCE’s Harrier production line is expected to induct three more AV-8s before the program ends in 2025. The Marine Corps is replacing the aging AV-8 Harrier with the more technologically advanced F-35 Lightning II by the end of 2027.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 10:32
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Harrier
    AV-8B
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    TAV-8B
    COMFRC

