FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

Aircraft maintenance professionals on the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Harrier production line prepare to reattach the wing to the last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed at the facility. The Marine Corps is replacing the AV-8B Harrier with the F-35 Lightning II, and FRCE is expected to complete work on its last Harrier by September 2025.

