Aircraft maintenance professionals on the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Harrier production line prepare to reattach the wing to the last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed at the facility. The Marine Corps is replacing the AV-8B Harrier with the F-35 Lightning II, and FRCE is expected to complete work on its last Harrier by September 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7832579
|VIRIN:
|230417-N-NJ685-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT