    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron [Image 1 of 3]

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Aircraft maintenance professionals on the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Harrier production line prepare to reattach the wing to the last TAV-8B Harrier trainer to be completed at the facility. The Marine Corps is replacing the AV-8B Harrier with the F-35 Lightning II, and FRCE is expected to complete work on its last Harrier by September 2025.

    FRCE delivers final Harrier trainer to Marine squadron

