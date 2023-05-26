2023 KATUSA U.S. Soldier Friendship Week

Combined teams of Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) and U.S. Army Soldiers compete against each other in a tug-of-war competition during KATUSA/U.S. Soldier Friendship Week at Balboni Field, June 2, 2023. KATUSA/US Soldier Friendship Week is a weeklong event in honor of the 73rd Anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program. During KSFW23, KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen their bonds, build teamwork, and enhance esprit de corps through friendly athletic competitions and participating in Korean culture. (DoD photo by Sgt. Sung Min Choo, KATUSA)

