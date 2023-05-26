Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 KATUSA U.S. Soldier Friendship Week [Image 14 of 19]

    2023 KATUSA U.S. Soldier Friendship Week

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers participate in a dodgeball match at Balboni Field during KATUSA/U.S. Soldier Friendship Week on May 30, 2023. KATUSA/US Soldier Friendship Week is a weeklong event in honor of the 73rd Anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program. During KSFW23, KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen their bonds, build teamwork, and enhance esprit de corps through friendly athletic competitions and participating in Korean culture. (DoD photo by Cpl Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7831886
    VIRIN: 230531-O-A1109-1053
    Resolution: 5402x3601
    Size: 17.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 KATUSA U.S. Soldier Friendship Week [Image 19 of 19], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humphreys celebrates 73 years of KATUSA friendship

    TAGS

    Sports
    South Korea
    8A
    K-Pop
    IMCOM-P
    KFW

