2023 KATUSA U.S. Soldier Friendship Week

U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers arm wrestle at Balboni Field during KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship Week, May 30, 2023. KATUSA/US Soldier Friendship Week is a weeklong event in honor of the 73rd Anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program. During KSFW23, KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen their bonds, build teamwork, and enhance esprit de corps through friendly athletic competitions and participating in Korean culture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

