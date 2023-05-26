Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron – Forward, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California,, clean up debris after Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a category four storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

