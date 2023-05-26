Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron – Forward, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California,, clean up debris after Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a category four storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 23:30
    Photo ID: 7831542
    VIRIN: 230601-F-DN254-332
    Resolution: 5449x3625
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    Typhoon Mawar
    mawar

