Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Park, an aircraft mechanic assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron – Forward, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, cleans up debris after Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. During this critical window of time following Typhoon Mawar, active duty, guard and reserve DoD members are doing everything possible to provide assistance requested by FEMA and local officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU