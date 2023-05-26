Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Moore, an aircraft mechanic assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron – Forward, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, cleans up debris after Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Joint military service members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to supporting FEMA and working with Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands’ civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 23:30
    Photo ID: 7831540
    VIRIN: 230601-F-DN254-129
    Resolution: 4528x3013
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar

