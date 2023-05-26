U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Moore, an aircraft mechanic assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron – Forward, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, cleans up debris after Typhoon Mawar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Joint military service members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to supporting FEMA and working with Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands’ civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 23:30
|Photo ID:
|7831540
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-DN254-129
|Resolution:
|4528x3013
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT