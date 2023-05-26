ARTP 23.1: Day 4

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Inzimam Wafazada participates in Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 26, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Wafazada, a native of Chicago, Illinois, is a field artillery cannoneer deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

