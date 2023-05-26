ARTP 23.1: Day 4

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Inzimam Wafazada fires an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 26, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Wafazada, a native of Chicago, Illinois, is a field artillery cannoneer deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7831424
|VIRIN:
|230526-M-EJ408-2056
|Resolution:
|4857x3238
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|MIYAGI, JP
