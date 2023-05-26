Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.1: Day 4 [Image 6 of 8]

    ARTP 23.1: Day 4

    MIYAGI, JAPAN

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Wiscovitchcepeda gives the order to fire an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 26, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Wiscovitchcepeda, a native of Frederick, Maryland, is a field artillery cannoneer deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 22:31
    Location: MIYAGI, JP
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Howitzer
    Japan
    USMC
    Artillery
    3D MARDIV
    ARTP 23.1

