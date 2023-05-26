230601-N-RB168-0206 Pittsburgh (June 1, 2023) Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands
