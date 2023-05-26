Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands

230601-N-RB168-0025 Pittsburgh (June 1, 2023) – Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd, oncoming commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, walks through sideboys during a change of command ceremony at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

