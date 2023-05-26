Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands

Pittsburgh —Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh held a change of command ceremony, where Cmdr. Christopher McCurry was relieved by Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd as commanding officer, June 1.



Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, was the keynote speaker, and Capt. John Rigby, Deputy Commander for Navy Recruiting Region East in Millington, TN, officiated the transfer of command. The event was held at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum.



The Change of Command ceremony is a mechanism by which authority and responsibility for a unit and its people is formally transferred from one person to another. It is meant to help everyone acknowledge and recognize the magnitude of what it means to take command.



Under McCurry’s command, NTAG Pittsburgh attained new levels of recruiting success shipping 833 Future Sailors to Recruit Training Command. NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors gained national awards and recognition including Fiscal Year 2022 National Classifier of the Year.



“Chris, you are, and have always been, a true professional.” Walker said. “Thank you for your commitment to excellence and service to Navy recruiting.”



Cmdr. Shepherd, a native of Leonardtown, Maryland graduated in 2006 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and commissioned that same year through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program as a Surface Warfare Officer. Shepherd will now lead more than 150 Sailors and civilian personnel in over 40 Navy recruiting and four Military Entrance Processing Stations dispersed across Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Maryland.



Walker welcomed Shepherd to her new role and expressed confidence in her future leadership.



“Cmdr. Shepherd, you have been with this NTAG as its executive officer, so you are no stranger to how this works and what will be required of you,” Walker said. “I cannot think of a better person to be leading us through what is to come. As we navigate the many obstacles ahead, I am confident knowing you are behind the wheel.”



During her speech, Shepherd shared her views on recruiting and the impact recruiters have in their communities.



“Here, we have a direct impact and influence unlike any other place in the Navy, and it is truly amazing,” Shepherd said. “We are manning the Fleet and creating a stronger global force and safer nation. Our role here - creating awareness and bringing Navy opportunities to the communities we serve is changing the trajectory of people’s lives.”



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 22:08 Story ID: 446024 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.