ARTP 23.1: Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Wiscovitchcepeda prepares an M777 Howitzer to be fired during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 25, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Wiscovitchcepeda, a native of Frederick, Maryland, is a field artillery cannoneer deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 Location: MIYAGI, JP Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US by LCpl Michael Taggart