ARTP 23.1: Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Hall prepares high explosive projectile rounds to fire from an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 25, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. Hall, a native of Woodlawn, Illinois, is a field artillery cannoneer deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

