U.S. Marines fire an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.1 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, May 25, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions, providing lethal combat ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. The Marines are currently deployed with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 22:26
|Photo ID:
|7831416
|VIRIN:
|230525-M-EJ408-1161
|Resolution:
|3088x2059
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 23.1: Day 3 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
