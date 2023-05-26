1st Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command

Thursday, June 1, 2023 we welcomed Colonial Chad Corrigan as he assumed responsibility of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade as the “Demon” Brigade Commander during today’s ceremony.



As we say goodbye to Colonial Jason Arriaga, we would like to thank him and his family for their support and dedication to the Demon Brigade. Through his “people first” and hands-on leadership, Col. Arriaga forged an atmosphere of teamsmanship and diligence throughout the brigade. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors!

