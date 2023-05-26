Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 14 of 20]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Thursday, June 1, 2023 we welcomed Colonial Chad Corrigan as he assumed responsibility of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade as the “Demon” Brigade Commander during today’s ceremony.

    As we say goodbye to Colonial Jason Arriaga, we would like to thank him and his family for their support and dedication to the Demon Brigade. Through his “people first” and hands-on leadership, Col. Arriaga forged an atmosphere of teamsmanship and diligence throughout the brigade. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors!

