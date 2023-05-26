Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds soar over Augusta Airshow [Image 17 of 17]

    Thunderbirds soar over Augusta Airshow

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Augusta Airshow, Georgia May 13-14, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed for more than 50,000 attendees during this airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    This work, Thunderbirds soar over Augusta Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

