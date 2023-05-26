The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Augusta Airshow, Georgia May 13-14, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed for more than 50,000 attendees during this airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7830947
|VIRIN:
|230513-F-XN197-346
|Resolution:
|3864x5796
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds soar over Augusta Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT