The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Augusta Airshow, Georgia May 13-14, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed for more than 50,000 attendees during this airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023. This work, Thunderbirds soar over Augusta Airshow, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.