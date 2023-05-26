Pride Month Proclamation Signing

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Pride Month Proclamation at the Don Wylie Auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 1, 2023. The Department of Defense recognizes Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
