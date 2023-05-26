U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers his remarks during the Pride Month Proclamation signing event at the Don Wylie Auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 1, 2023. The Department of Defense recognizes Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 16:02 Photo ID: 7830552 VIRIN: 230601-F-TI822-1015 Resolution: 5191x3461 Size: 12.71 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride Month Proclamation Signing [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.