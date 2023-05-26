Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month Proclamation Signing [Image 1 of 5]

    Pride Month Proclamation Signing

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Pride Month Proclamation is displayed at the Don Wylie Auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 1, 2023. The Department of Defense recognizes Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 7830547
    VIRIN: 230601-F-TI822-1001
    Resolution: 2697x4045
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Pride Month
    Pride Month Proclamation Signing

