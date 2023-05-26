U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latrelle Jones assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, works alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute typhoon relief supplies to villages on Guam, June 1, 2023. Volunteers distributed boxed water and meal ready-to-eat packages to all 19 village mayors' offices on Guam for the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7829333
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-NI202-1042
|Resolution:
|5254x3823
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
