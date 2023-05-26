U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tonya Siford, 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron air advisor, works alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute typhoon relief supplies to villages on Guam, June 1, 2023. Volunteers distributed boxed water and meal ready-to-eat packages to all 19 village mayors' offices on Guam for the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 7829332 VIRIN: 230601-F-NI202-1015 Resolution: 5567x3784 Size: 1.9 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.