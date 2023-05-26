Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenji Reyes, 36th Communications Squadron cyber security technician, works alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute typhoon relief supplies to villages on Guam, June 1, 2023. Volunteers distributed boxed water and meal ready-to-eat packages to all 19 village mayors' offices on Guam for the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 7829330
    VIRIN: 230601-F-NI202-1019
    Resolution: 5239x3330
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam
    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam
    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam
    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam
    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam
    Team Andersen and FEMA distribute typhoon relief supplies to the villages in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Category 4 storm
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    Andersen AFB recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT