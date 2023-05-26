Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery [Image 2 of 7]

    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery

    HOMBOURG, BELGIUM

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    ABMC Secretary Charles K. Djou greets Belgian flag bearers present to honor the World War II fallen at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery during this year's Memorial Day ceremony.

    In May 2023, ABMC hosted ceremonies at all of its sites to commemorate Memorial Day and remember the U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Throughout 2023, ABMC commemorates the centennial anniversary of its mission to honor the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces. Visit abmc.gov for more information on ABMC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 7829314
    VIRIN: 230527-D-GJ885-016
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: HOMBOURG, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery
    The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Centennial
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    ABMC
    Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT