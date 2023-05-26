The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery

Charles K. Djou, American Battle Monuments Commission Secretary, provides remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery.



In May 2023, ABMC hosted ceremonies at all of its sites to commemorate Memorial Day and remember the U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Throughout 2023, ABMC commemorates the centennial anniversary of its mission to honor the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces. Visit abmc.gov for more information on ABMC.

