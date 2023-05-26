A child waves an American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7829318
|VIRIN:
|230527-D-GJ885-020
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14.79 MB
|Location:
|HOMBOURG, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT