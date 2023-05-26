554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery

U.S. Air Force members with the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, pose for a group photo in front of the Child Development Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm that caused devastating damage to the island of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7829127
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-VS136-1044
|Resolution:
|4793x2696
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
