554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery

U.S. Air Force members with the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, pose for a group photo in front of the Child Development Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm that caused devastating damage to the island of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

