    554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery [Image 5 of 6]

    554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Mark Harris, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer pavements and equipment apprentice, throws out dry wall from the Child Development Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm that caused devastating damage to the island of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    andersen afb
    36 wing
    Mawar
    554 REDHORSE

