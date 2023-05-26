554th REDHORSE assists CDC during Typhoon Mawar recovery

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Goalen, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer structural craftsman, cuts dry wall from the Child Development Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1,

2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm that caused devastating damage to the island of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

